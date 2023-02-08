Man shot at convenience store was trying to help kidnapped woman, Corpus Christi police say

A kidnapped woman was trying to escape at a local convenience store when another man intervened and was shot by the suspect, officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police released new details about a shooting and kidnapping on Buddy Lawrence Drive Wednesday night.

A woman was trying to run from a man at a local convenience store when another man intervened and was shot by the suspect, who has been identified as Victor Ramos, 32, police said in a statement.

Ramos then forced the woman into a truck before fleeing the scene and getting into a crash on Port Ave., officials said.

It all started when officers were called to the Stripes on Buddy Lawrence at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday. They found the 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound at the scene when they arrived. The man was rushed to a local hospital and is expected to recover, police said.

Witnesses told police that the shooter then forced the woman into a truck. A short time later, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Port Ave. for reports of a major car crash. Officers said the truck involved was the same truck that Ramos fled the Stripes in. Ramos then stole another vehicle and left the crash scene, officials said.

"The 30-year-old female victim that was initially forced into the vehicle by Ramos was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries," officials said in a statement.

The stolen vehicle was tracked down to the 1400 block of Thompkins Street, where Ramos was taken into custody, police said. A gun and drugs were found on Ramos when he was arrested.

Ramos was taken to the City Detention Center and has been charged with:

Aggravated Kidnapping

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon

2 counts of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession of Controlled Substance