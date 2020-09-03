CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dramatic video captured Monday afternoon showed the aftermath of an alleged carjacking incident in the middle of a Corpus Christi neighborhood.

It happened around 4 p.m. near Horne Road and Naples Street. The victim told police he had a gun to his head when the crash occurred.

Security cameras in the neighborhood saw it all -- the car speeds down the street, jumping a curb and mowing down two palm trees before coming to a stop.

Stephanie Sasser lives nearby and immediately thought about her son because he often plays in the front yard. Thankfully on Monday he wasn't.

It was just after 4 p.m. when the victim told police two people got into his car, put a gun to his head and tried to steal his vehicle. There was a struggle and the vehicle sped through the neighborhood and crashed. The two suspects, a male and female, fled on foot and were picked up by a silver SUV.

"Thank God those were there, or the houses would have been hit," Sasser said about the palm trees, two of which were taken out by the speeding car.

"It's these two people casually walking," Sasser said. "He's yelling at them."

The video shows three people walking away from the crash scene -- the driver and the two who allegedly tried to rob him at gunpoint.

"He's dragging them out of the car yelling about them having a gun to his head, and you can hear him screaming and following them," Sasser said.

Police said the driver described the suspects as a male in a yellow hoodie and a female in a white hoodie. Police said the two ended up getting into a silver SUV at a different location and took off. They are now actively searching for the two suspects and the SUV.

Meanwhile, the driver was said to be okay.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

