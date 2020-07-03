CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department took to Twitter Friday evening to warn residents of reports of credit card skimmers being found on area gas pumps.

The skimming devices can steal your credit card information. They are usually disguised, and police want residents to be vigilant.

Police said to keep an eye on your accounts and check the gas pumps before pumping gas. If you can pay inside, do so.

If you have been the victim of a credit card skimming device, contact police at 361-886-2600.

