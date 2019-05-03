LAREDO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a massive amount of illegal drugs in one stop over the weekend.

According to a CBP release, officers stopped a man driving a 2010 Mazda CX-7 at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge on Saturday. During a canine and non-intrusive imaging inspection, CBP officers discovered 24 packages containing a total of 120 pounds of alleged methamphetamine and four pounds of alleged heroin within the vehicle.

The narcotics combined have an estimated street value of $2,276,377, CBP said.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Laredo, was arrested. He is a U.S. citizen, CBP said. The case has been turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.