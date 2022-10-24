Caught on camera: Thief haunts northwest-side home, makes off with Halloween decorations three times

“I love to decorate for my nieces and nephews,” said the victim. "My message to them is, ‘Don’t take anybody else’s joy.’”

SAN ANTONIO — "The Nightmare Before Christmas" is getting a little too real for a San Antonio woman.

A thief has darkened Norma Mercado’s doorsteps four times, making off with some of her prized Halloween decorations on three of those occasions. The incidents, which happened in the Donaldson Terrace neighborhood on the northwest side, were caught on camera.

On Oct. 17, a person can be seen stumbling up Mercado’s stairs and taking a large Jack Skellington doll from her porch.

The next night, the thief returned for a Sally doll. Mercado was alerted by her Ring camera. In the video, you can hear her telling the person to "put the decoration back." The person responds by saying, "I was just looking at it," and leaves.

Two days later, the thief returned while Mercado was at work. This time, the person made off with lights and lanterns.

Mercado says the person visited again over the weekend to swipe lights from her garage door.

“I love to decorate for my nieces and nephews,” said Mercado. “It just brings back those memories of being a child and going trick-or-treating and seeing all the cool decorations. My family didn’t even get to see my house decorated.”

Mercado says her Halloween spirit has been stolen by the person who is haunting her yard.

“What they are doing is wrong, and they just don’t get it or they aren’t being held accountable for it." she said. "My message to them is, ‘don’t take anybody else’s joy.’”

Mercado reported the theft and posted surveillance footage on Nextdoor to warn her neighbors. Some people left comments claiming their homes have been targeted too.

According to the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD), Mercado can press charges for a Class C misdemeanor.