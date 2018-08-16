Home security video caught a man armed with a knife breaking into a southeast-side home in broad daylight.

The San Antonio Police Department says that officers responded to a call for a burglary on Hillje Street.

Jason Munoz said that he moved into the house a month ago. He was at work when he got an alert from his home security system.

"In the video, it looks like he kicked in the door because it swung open," Munoz said.

The cameras around his house captured a man breaking in while holding a knife in his left hand.

"He took a television, home computer, a laptop, and a firestick that was attached to it," Munoz said.

Luckily, Munoz and his three children were not inside the house at the time, but he hopes that someone will recognize the man in the video and contact police.

"If this was somebody elderly or some young children, who knows what this guy would do? So I was immediately frightened," Munoz said.

Hours later, his door was replaced, and he says that he plans to ramp up his security but will be uneasy until the suspect is caught.

“I don’t want him out there,” Munoz said. “Obvious he has cruel intentions. We need to bring him to justice and make sure all the families and homes [in the neighborhood] are safe.”

He’s asking the community to be on the lookout for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call police.

