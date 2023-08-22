Ranch owner speaks out after cattle attacked and killed by stray dogs

Ranch owner Stacie Eisenbise went from owning 14 calves to just six over the span of a few weeks because of the dog attacks.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARLIN, Texas — Stray dogs have wreaked havoc on the cattle at We Ranch in Marlin.

The owner of the ranch, Stacie Eisenbise, says for the last few weeks, her 14 heads of cattle have been attacked by two stray dogs every night after midnight.

"It makes me sick," Eisenbise explained. "It makes us sick. It devastates us each day."

Since the two dogs began their attacks over two weeks ago, Eisenbise went from owning 14 calves to now only six.

Those six calves left are severely injured and have open wounds prone to infections.

Eisenbise says she's reached out to Marlin City officials but they haven't been much help.

"They're of course sorry for our loss, but they said that there's nothing they can do," Eisenbise explained.

6 News got in touch with Marlin Police Chief James Hommel, who says the department's options are limited because Eisenbise's ranch is not within city limits, but they have still tried to help.

"We set out traps on her residence, and then we set out several other traps over there in that area," Hommel explained. "Those dogs have been strays since birth."

Eisenbise says the traps have not at all been effective and the dogs are far too smart to fall for them. She believes if these two dogs can attack her calves, it'll only be a matter of time before they do something worse.

"We're concerned that it's going to move on to kids and people," Eisenbise shared. "These are little helpless calves and they were healthy and just fine and they were able to just destroy them."

Hommely went on to say this isn't the first case they have heard about attacks involving these dogs.