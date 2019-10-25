DENVER —

At 6:49 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2004, Catrina Powell’s body was found nude on the pavement near a dumpster off Sheridan Boulevard. Police said her hands had been cut off.

Fifteen years later, the crime remains unsolved. Though serial killer Scott Kimball has been linked to the case since as early as 2010, no arrests have been made. Dateline reported in 2018 that Kimball denied having any role in Powell's death, but that detectives are still considering him a suspect.

RELATED: Serial killer in court for allegedly plotting two new murders

RELATED: Colorado serial killer accused of hatching revenge, murder escape plot from behind bars

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers posted about the case on Facebook Friday morning in hopes it could generate more leads.

If Powell were still alive, she would be 41 years old. Though her body was found at 7530 Sheridan Blvd. in Westminster, she was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue and Ogden Street in Denver at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 24, 2004, according to Crime Stoppers.

Two days before that, according to the Facebook post, she had been arrested by the Denver Police Department. The post did not specify what she was accused of.

Powell was believed to have been living on the streets of Denver before her arrest, and was known to carry a dark-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. You can remain anonymous, and could receive a $2,000 reward.

RELATED: New grant could be tipping point needed to solve 72 Denver cold cases

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS