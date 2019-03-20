AUSTIN, Texas — A Catholic priest, who was arrested for allegedly groping a woman in October 2018, has been removed from the Diocese of Austin after the diocese said he "failed to maintain proper boundaries with an adult" in an unrelated incident in February.

Last rites is a religious ceremony to offer absolution of sins prior to dying through anointment.

According to the affidavit for the arrest of Gerold Langsch, 75, the victim suffers from several medical conditions and was put in hospice care after falling ill from diabetes. However, police said the victim, who is still alive, was fully aware of what was happening when she made the allegations.

Police said the victim's ex-husband contacted the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic-based service organization, to inform them of the victim's illness.

Langsch arrived at the victim's home to give her last rites and anointed her with holy water on her chest three times, according to the affidavit.

Police said Langsch allegedly pulled out a different bottle after anointing the victim and applied lotion to the victim's chest.

Langsch then allegedly groped the woman's breast and asked her, "does that feel good?"

The affidavit said the victim was in shock and confused about what the suspect was doing, describing the feeling like a "nasty, dirty piece of meat."

The victim said Langsch allegedly put his hand on the victim's leg and attempted to put his hand inside of an adult diaper she was wearing, but he was unable to, according to the affidavit.

The victim said she knew the suspect as "Father Gerold" who belonged with St. Paul's Catholic Church. KVUE has reached out to St. Paul's Catholic Church for a statement.

The victim was presented a photo-lineup and identified Langsch as the suspect, according to the affidavit.

Langsch was arrested on March 14 with a $15,000 bond. He was booked into Travis County Jail and released on bail on March 16.

Police said there were scheduling challenges between when police first responded to the call and when Langsch was arrested due to the victim's medical condition, which delayed time for officials to speak with her to get the full investigation completed.

Officials encouraged any other possible victims to reach out by calling 311 or 911.

The Diocese of Austin released a statement regarding Langsch's behavior on Thursday. Their statement can be found below:

"On March 16 the Diocese of Austin learned that Father Gerold Langsch, 75, a member of the Schoenstatt Fathers, a religious community from Germany, was arrested by the Austin Police Department. He came to the Diocese of Austin in November 2015 with his community and has only served at St. Paul Parish, which is staffed by Schoenstatt priests.



In February, the Schoenstatt Fathers and the Diocese of Austin received an unrelated report that Fr. Langsch had failed to maintain proper boundaries with an adult. That report did not involve any physical contact. Rev. Langsch was asked by his superior and the Diocese of Austin to resign as pastor of St. Paul Parish in Austin based on that report. The Diocese of Austin has subsequently removed his faculties to serve as a priest in this diocese.



The Diocese of Austin remains committed to cooperating fully with the police in all investigations of this nature. If you have any information related to this matter, please bring that information to the police as soon as possible. We ask your prayers for all involved."

In the statement, the Diocese of Austin said Langsch was removed from the diocese for an unrelated incident in February where Langsch failed to maintain proper boundaries with an adult.

