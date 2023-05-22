Case against man who allegedly exposed himself to a school bus full of middle school students moves forward

37-yeara-old Sergio Calderon is facing one count of indecent exposure involving a child.

SAN ANTONIO — A man who has been jailed for an entire year, accused of exposing himself to children on a school bus several times may soon learn his fate. Sergio Calderon, 37, is facing one count of indecent exposure involving a child.

Police said Calderon was arrested last May near Bulverde Road and Evans Road as he was attempting to expose himself to children who were on a school bus from North East ISD.

At the time, the principal of Tex Hill Middle School on Bulverde Road sent a letter home to parents explaining what happened and praising his students for their bravery.

Dr. Charles Reininger, Jr. explained that for two days, students saw a man driving near their bus exposing himself. The second time, one for the students recorded on their cell phone which helped investigators make an arrest.

"This kind of thing is very important for kids," Reininger said at the time. "What they did impacts more than just their school, so it's very important that they did what they did the way they did it."

"They're heroes as far as I'm concerned," parent volunteer Kelly Gunn said at the time of the incident.

Gunn said she's proud of the entire school community, but especially of middle school kids who face so many challenges.

"You're still finding yourself. You don't know what you want to be or who you're going to be. So to have that instilled in you that you're safe and you can come and talk to them? That's amazing to have," Gunn said.

The principal said after the student outcry, school police immediately reached out to SAPD and the two agencies set about finding the man.

While they were conducting surveillance, they said they caught the same man following the bus again and Calderon was arrested.

A search of online Bexar County court records indicate Calderon has been arrested twice before on indecent exposure charges; once in 2019 and once in 2020.

An arrest affidavit related to the 2020 case indicates Calderon followed a woman who was using a vacuum at a car wash and that he pulled up near her vehicle and exposed himself. The court record indicates the act was caught on surveillance video.

Online records indicate the first case resulted in a term of deferred adjudication. The second case indicates Calderon pled guilty, applied for and was granted probation for a term that ended May 17, 2022. Calderon was arrested just three days later.