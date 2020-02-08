Carlsbad Police Department arrests father for killing eight-year-old daughter

On Aug. 1, the Carlsbad Police Department were called to the 2600 block of Davis in reference to a deceased eight-year-old female, who was killed by her father.

CARLSBAD, N.M. — On Aug. 1 at 1:58 p.m., the Carlsbad Police Department responded to a call in the 2600 block of Davis, in reference to the death of an eight-year-old female.

Officers, SWAT, and detectives responded to the call after receiving information that the child was killed by her father.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officials made contact with Juan Lerma, the eight-year-old's father.

Lerma was taken into custody for questioning.

Following questioning, he was charged with Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death, Tampering with Evidence, and Intimidation of a Witness.