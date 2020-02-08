Carlsbad Police Department arrests father for killing eight-year-old daughter

CARLSBAD, N.M. — On Aug. 1 at 1:58 p.m., the Carlsbad Police Department responded to a call in the 2600 block of Davis, in reference to the death of an eight-year-old female.
Officers, SWAT, and detectives responded to the call after receiving information that the child was killed by her father.
Upon arrival, law enforcement officials made contact with Juan Lerma, the eight-year-old's father.
Lerma was taken into custody for questioning.
Following questioning, he was charged with Abuse of a Child Resulting in Death, Tampering with Evidence, and Intimidation of a Witness.
Police are asking that if anyone has any information about this incident to contact the Carlsbad Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at (575) 885-2111 Ext. 2240.