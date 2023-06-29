Carlos Uresti to be released from prison Friday

The former state senator turned himself in to start his sentence in early 2019, having pled guilty to bribery charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Sources tell KENS 5 that Carlos Uresti, the former state senator who pled guilty to federal bribery charges in 2018, is set to be released from prison Friday.

Uresti began a 12-year sentence in February of 2019, having admitted to conspiring with others to pay bribes to former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo in regards to a correctional center medical services contract.

He was also ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution after being convicted on charges of money laundering, securities fraud and acting as an unregistered broker.

Uresti's impending release comes four years and four months after he began his sentence.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

