Mom admits she left her keys in ignition when car was taken with 2-year-old girl inside

The child was later found wandering after she was left, apparently unharmed, police said. She is now back with her family.

HOUSTON — Houston police and Harris County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a kidnapping after a car was stolen with a child inside early Tuesday.

The 911 call came in from the 10600 block of Strickland shortly after 3 a.m. where deputies began looking for a silver sedan taken outside of a laundromat. The mother allegedly admitted she left the keys in the ignition when the car was stolen with her little girl inside.

Houston police joined in on the search, and the child was found wandering in the 3500 block of W. Little York, nearly 10 miles from where the vehicle was first reported stolen.

Her family said a good Samaritan spotted the girl, age 2, and called police around 3:30 a.m.

Police said they are now investigating the crime as a car theft, not a kidnapping, because the child was left unharmed. They said three suspects may have been involved in the car theft.

An ambulance was called to the scene to check on the child, and she appeared to be fine. She was watching cartoons on her parents' phone shortly after the incident.