Car flees after occupants shoot at SUV with multiple children in it, hitting four people and causing it to crash

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect vehicle fled after an occupant shot at an SUV with small children in it on the south side and caused it to crash, police say.
10:30 pm Sunday multiple witnesses called 911 to report a crash that involved an SUV plowing through a utility pole and a building in the 2800 block of West Hutchins Place, adjacent to the I-35 South access road and the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.
Preliminary information suggests that the SUV and a light-colored sedan were involved in a disturbance that may have started on the access road. Police believe one or more occupants of the sedan shot at the SUV and hit four people, including a 13-year-old boy and a man in his 40s. A 34-year-old woman was critically injured, and other young children in the car were not shot.
It appears that the SUV hit a pole before plowing through a detached garage. The suspect vehicle is still at large, and it is unclear how many people were in that car, or what started the altercation. Police are asking anyone with information to call the non-emergency line at (210) 207-7273.