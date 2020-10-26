Car flees after occupants shoot at SUV with multiple children in it, hitting four people and causing it to crash

Police say a 34-year-old woman is in critical condition, and a 13-year-old boy was among those shot on the south side, just off the access road to I-35.

SAN ANTONIO — A suspect vehicle fled after an occupant shot at an SUV with small children in it on the south side and caused it to crash, police say.

10:30 pm Sunday multiple witnesses called 911 to report a crash that involved an SUV plowing through a utility pole and a building in the 2800 block of West Hutchins Place, adjacent to the I-35 South access road and the Poteet Jourdanton Freeway.

Preliminary information suggests that the SUV and a light-colored sedan were involved in a disturbance that may have started on the access road. Police believe one or more occupants of the sedan shot at the SUV and hit four people, including a 13-year-old boy and a man in his 40s. A 34-year-old woman was critically injured, and other young children in the car were not shot.