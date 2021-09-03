x
Police: Car set on fire near downtown, suspect got away

The flames from the car spread to another vehicle and a fence. No one was hurt. Police are hoping surveillance video will help them find the suspect. Take a look.

SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for the person who set a car on fire. It happened just before 3 a.m. on Woodlief Street near downtown.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the flames from the car spread to another vehicle and a fence, but no one was hurt.

Police said they found surveillance video showing a BMW burst into flames. Then you can see a person holding a gas can who gets into a white car and drives off.

Officers later found the gas can in the intersection of Woodlief Street and West Poplar Street.

The owner of the burned-out car said he doesn't know why anyone would want to set it on fire.

