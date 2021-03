San Antonio Police arrested the man, who suffered minor injuries in the wreck. He was the only occupant in the car.

SAN ANTONIO — A driver suspected of driving while intoxicated has been arrested after crashing into a building near downtown. According to the San Antonio Police Department, the car ended up in the front of a store.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of San Pedro and Maverick Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.