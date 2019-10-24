Like any car dealership, the goal at Luna Car Center is to get everyone to leave the lot with something, but this wasn't what Hamza Sohail had in mind.

"This is video of the guy stealing a battery from a BMW 5 series," Sohail said. "The battery from those types of vehicles are not cheap."

Over the last few months, the service manager at Luna Car Center has been dealing with someone stealing dozens of car batteries right out of the lot. "Last Sunday, he took three batteries from three different vehicles and he stole two batteries from a diesel pick up we have," Sohail said.

In total, Sohail said the battery bandit has stolen 25 to 30 batteries since January, and when they go for about $250 each, it can be tough. "It's really frustrating," he said.

Sohail told KENS 5 they were able to file a police report and have stepped up their security, but the damage is done.

"It's really frustrating when you see the cameras and you see that it's the same person doing it on and on, and it's just that 'why can't we catch this guy?'"

Now, he's hoping the public will be able to answer that question, as the dealership is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone that helps identify the thief.

"He's causing us a lot of loss financially, labor time, there’s a lot of things. We're losing a lot of things," Sohail said.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Pop starts historic 24th season as Spurs coach with 120-111 win over Knicks

Alex Morgan, Servando Carrasco announce they're expecting a baby

Attorneys for East Side church warn city against getting in way of plans to house migrant children

Simone Biles didn't just throw the 1st pitch of Game 2 of the World Series -- she flipped and twisted, too

'We're building a wall in Colorado,' Trump says