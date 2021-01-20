Documents reveal how authorities tracked down SA man charged in US Capitol riot

As with other post-riot arrests Matt Mazzocco's social media posts led the FBI to his door.

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI is revealing new details in the case against Matt Mazzocco on Tuesday, the same day he made an initial court appearance tied to his alleged role in the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. As with other suspects arrested and charged in days since the incident, social media played a major factor in Mazzocco's capture.

In videos posted over social media, Mazzocco can be heard saying: "We're all going to get in trouble for what we're doing."

The FBI said the 37-year-old was at the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 siege. Agents said he posted a selfie outside, and was seen in videos roaming the inside of the building. Documents also reveal how those posts helped the FBI track him down.

According to FBI agents, the day after the Capitol riot, a man recognized Mazzocco through photos posted on his Facebook and called the bureau, telling agents they were in the same youth sports league. The FBI also states another person anonymously called the agency and identified Mazzocco through a now-viral TikTok video.

According to documents, a former co-worker identified the former mortgage loan officer in a Twitter video taken inside the Capitol. Flight records show he flew to Washington D.C. on Jan. 5 and returned to San Antonio the day after the riot.

His attorney released a photo of her client after his first court appearance Tuesday, where he appeared before a federal judge in a virtual hearing. Mazzocco is facing federal charges of knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority. He is also charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on capitol grounds.

His attorney, Robbie L. Ward released the following statement:

"Mr. Mazzocco and his family appreciate the Government's position on agreeing to release him on an appearance bond today in court. He is charged with misdemeanor offenses which hopefully will clear up some of the misinformation that has been previously reported. We request that he and his family be granted some privacy at this time."

The judge set an unsecured appearance and compliance bond of $25,000, meaning that while Mazzocco doesn't need to pay money to get out of jail, he'll be on the hook for $25,000 if he misses court.