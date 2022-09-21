Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge

According to police documents, a witness recorded the entire ruthless attack on a cell phone.

SAN ANTONIO — Nearly two months after a vicious murder on San Antonio’s northeast side, two men have been arrested and charged with capital murder.

San Antonio police announced the arrest on Wednesday of Nathan Sanchez and Aaron Trevino, accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of the Blow Hookah Lounge off Eisenhauer Road.

According to the affidavit, Michael and his girlfriend were beat up and robbed by at least six people. And when he fought back, he was shot multiple times, right in front of his girlfriend.

One of those suspects, police said, shot Michael with an AR-15 rifle while he was lying on the ground, after he had already been shot multiple times.

According to police documents, a witness recorded the entire ruthless attack on a cell phone. That, and surveillance video, helped police track down the accused killers.

Nathan Sanchez, 22, and Aaron Trevino, 20, have been arrested and charged with capital murder. The details of what happened were outlined in the arrest affidavit. This all took place in the early morning hours of May 29. Michael and his girlfriend were in the parking lot of that hookah lounge when some kind of argument broke out.

SAPD said those suspects punched Michael while he was in the car, and tried to rob them. When Michael's girlfriend managed to get out of the car, Trevino pistol whipped her while Sanchez walked away with her purse.

That’s when Michael jumped out of the car and started chasing Sanchez, trying to get the purse back with his cell phone inside. Trevino then pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times, hitting Michael as he fell to the ground.

Authorities said Sanchez walked up to Michael, still lying on the ground, and fired more rounds at him using that AR-15.

All six of the suspects then got away, but in the weeks following the murder, police were able to track down some of those suspects who identified Sanchez and Trevino as the shooters.

SAPD later learned that pair —friends since middle school— had tried to flee to Kansas where Sanchez's mother lived. After being on the run for almost two months, on Tuesday, Sanchez was arrested in San Antonio and Trevino was arrested in Kansas.

In that police affidavit, detectives said Sanchez was linked to a murder last year. There's no word if he’ll be charged in that crime. He’s been booked in the Bexar County Jail with his bond set at $500,000.