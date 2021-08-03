Canyon Lake man arrested for alleged connection to U.S. Capitol siege

The FBI arrested Treniss Jewell Evans, III. He's accused of multiple charges after a tipster reported one of Evans' family members said he was at the U.S. Capitol.

SAN ANTONIO — According to federal court records, the FBI arrested Treniss Jewell Evans, III, of Canyon Lake, for his alleged involvement in the unrest at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. He is charged with Obstruction of Justice/Congress, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The timeline of events outlined in the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, states a tipster, who wished to remain anonymous, notified federal agents on January 12 that one of Evans’ family members disclosed to them Evans was at the Capitol. They claimed Evans had 'taken shots of fireball' in Nancy Pelosi’s office and captured video of the day's events on his cellular telephone. The tipster, identified as Witness 1, also provided a photo of Evans. The complaint does not identify whether FBI agents corroborated the claims Evans was drinking inside Speaker Pelosi’s office.

Three days later, a second individual came forward and provided a link to a Facebook page with video from outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. In the video, the FBI matched the photo provided by Witness 1 with an individual carrying a megaphone saying, “I don’t support looting. I don’t support the violence. I support a peaceful protest to put them on notice that we the people demand justice,” according to the complaint.

FBI agents approached Evans for an interview at his home in Canyon Lake on January 17. Evans declined the interview without his lawyer presented on the advice of counsel, but did confirm his telephone number.

Through a search warrant, the FBI used GPS data – provided by Google – within the U.S. Capitol based off Wi-Fi access points and Bluetooth beacons. According to the FBI, the information “is accurate to within 10 meters,” and through data visualization the phone “was within the U.S. Capitol on January 6.” Federal agents then confirmed the device as the one associated with Evans through his email and telephone number.

Surveillance video obtained by the FBI later revealed a “man matching the above photographs of Evans” entering the Capitol building through a broken window around 3 p.m., wearing a distinctive yellow cap, olive green jacket or sweatshirt, backpack straps and other recognizable clothing as shown in the Facebook video. Still images show Evans taking out his cellphone and using a megaphone within the Crypt of the Capitol.