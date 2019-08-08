CANYON LAKE, Texas — A man accused of robbing a Canyon Lake pizzeria twice in the last two months is behind bars, according to the Comal County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said a man robbed the Wicked Good Pizza on Tamarack Drive in Canyon Lake on Tuesday, August 6. Witnesses described the suspect as a white man wearing a bandanna around his face, sunglasses, and blue jeans. They said he robbed the place at gunpoint and fled on a green bicycle.

During the preliminary investigation, the Comal County Sheriff's Office determined that 36-year old Benjamin Zickefoose of Canyon Lake was a person of interest. Later that evening, detectives made contact with Zickefoose at his home.

Authorities found evidence and saw that he was wearing the same clothes shown in the surveillance video. Upon further investigation, detectives recovered the bicycle, handgun, and cash. Comal County detectives said they believe he is also responsible for the robbery that took place at the same location on July 14 under the same circumstances.

Zickefoose was arrested for Aggravated Robbery and is currently being held in the Comal County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He may also face additional charges.

