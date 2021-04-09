Texas woman arrested, charged for murder of her husband, officials say

The sheriff's office said Dena Katharine Harris Storch confessed to the murder on Sept. 4.

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced Saturday it had arrested Dena Katharine Harris Storch and charged her with the murder or her 82-year-old husband.

CCSO said the murder occurred on Sept. 1 in the 600 block of Boulder Lane in the Tilmon area.

CCSO said that Dena Katharine Harris Storch confessed to the murder on Sept. 4. There is no evidence that anyone else was involved in the homicide, according to CCSO.

No further information was available.