Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office investigating double homicide

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred on June 9.

According to an official with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call just after 6 p.m. The caller reported two subjects “down” in the 4400 block of Tenny Creek Road near Tilmon.

At the scene, deputies found two deceased males. A Polaris side-by-side utility vehicle was also found at the scene.

Investigators believe that the victims were driving the Polaris down the road when they encountered the shooter(s).

Klayton Manning, 18, of Luling and an unnamed juvenile male have been identified as the victims.