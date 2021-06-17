'Armed and dangerous' suspect in Caldwell County area, sheriff's office warns

Edward James Guidry is wanted in Oklahoma. The sheriff's office confirmed he was in Martindale Wednesday night

MARTINDALE, Texas — The Caldwell County Sherriff’s Office is warning residents of a suspect considered armed and dangerous in the Caldwell County area.

The office said in a press release Thursday that Edward James Guidry is wanted in Oklahoma. The sheriff's office believes he is trying to travel to Martindale.

Guidry was stopped by a Caldwell County deputy constable for running a red light on Highway 80 in Hays County, north of Martindale, Wednesday. Guidry fled from the scene through a wooded area back towards Martindale. The vehicle was reported stolen from Oklahoma.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Guidry was in the Martindale area Wednesday night. He has former family connections in the area and has a lifetime protective order issued for the family.

Officers said in the press release that Guidry is approximately 5 foot 8 inches and bald. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark sweatpants. Guidry was carrying black luggage at the time and is known for wearing a towel over his head.

Guidry is known to suffer from mental health issues and has pointed a firearm at law enforcement in the past, according to the press release.

The office is asking residents to be on the lookout for the individual. If you see anything out of the ordinary, you are asked to call 911.