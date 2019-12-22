This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. to identify the victim.

A 25-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning when she was caught in the crossfire of an argument between two groups, Dallas police said.

Witnesses told police it started when an argument broke out between the two groups inside a "dance hall" shortly before 3 a.m. on the 4800 block of Village Fair Drive.

A large crowd of people was leaving a holiday party at the location at the time. They took the argument outside into the parking lot before it escalated into multiple people shooting at each other, police said.

Nikel Perkins was hit by the gunfire and died at the scene. She "did not appear to be affiliated with either group," police said.

Police did not have any suspects in custody as of 7:30 a.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Serra with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-4320 or frank.serra@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this offense.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

More on WFAA: