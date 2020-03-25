CIBOLO, Texas — A teacher at Byron P. Steele II High School is under arrest after reports of an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to Cibolo Police.

Eric Contreras, 43, turned himself into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Tuesday, facing a charge of Indecency with a Child. He is currently listed as a choir teacher at both Steele High School and J. Frank Dobie Junior High School.

"A report was made to officers involving a juvenile student and a teacher at Byron P. Steele II High School," the Cibolo Police Department said in a statement. "The report stated the teacher had inappropriate contact with the student as revealed through multiple conversations."

Police say the case is under investigation, and the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District is fully cooperating.

We will update this story as it develops.

