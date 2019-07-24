James Osa, the owner of Soccer Guru, has operated his soccer apparel and equipment store for 20 years. Sunday afternoon, he left his work van running outside of his store on Bandera road in Leon Valley. A few minutes later, he saw a man driving off with his van.

KENS 5

Osa said he ran after the driver toward the busy highway. When a San Antonio park police officer approached him, he pleaded for the officer's help.

“Somebody just stole my car! I was pointing to my car toward the traffic light across the road. I said, chase him, chase him, chase him,” said Osa. “He didn’t do anything.”

Osa said instead, the officer filed a report and requested Leon Valley police to respond to the scene. SAPD spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Ramos said the department has a strict pursuit policy that prevented the officer from chasing the driver. Ramos said two other SAPD officers drove on Bandera road to search for the stolen vehicle.

“Our policy is very restrictive in our pursuit policy. So, this was a non-violent misdemeanor case. The van was valued at $800. In that event, officers aren’t authorized for a vehicle pursuit,” said Ramos.

Osa said he personally contacted Leon Valley police multiple times and an officer showed up more than an hour later. Joseph Salvaggio, the Leon Valley police chief, said officers were tied up with another incident in the city. 27-year-old Terray Davon Myles allegedly made terroristic threats on social media to shoot up a church Sunday. Officers responded to his apartment after his mother said she reported his online post.

KENS 5

Police are still searching for the green-colored GMC van. The plate number is BR4 P696. If you have any information, contact Leon Valley police.