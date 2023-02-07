Burglary suspects in Cibolo shot at resident who confronted them, police say

Police said nobody was injured, but one home was struck by gunfire and damaged. They're looking for information on the suspects.

CIBOLO, Texas — Police say suspects who got caught trying to break into cars in Cibolo shot at a resident who caught them.

Cibolo police are asking for help identifying the group before they can strike again.

Security cameras captured at least one of the suspects trying to open car doors.

Police got a call Saturday morning about a vehicle burglary on Spring Willow. A resident found a masked person trying to break into his vehicle, and then the would-be burglar got into a waiting four-door silver car. That car went down the road and picked up several other people.

At this point, the witness caught up to them and hit the car with his hand. That's when several of the suspects started shooting at him. Luckily, they missed.

“Fight or flight is very difficult to overcome and it's natural in our human bodies to try to defend ourselves or go after somebody when we fill we're being violated but its about safety first," said Matt Schima, the PIO for Cibolo Police. "So just being that good witness so we can get them and not to put yourself in danger."

Police have not released a detailed description of the suspects or their car. Anyone with information on the case can call Cibolo Police.

