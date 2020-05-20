Burglars hit local church twice, police looking for suspect caught on camera

St. Paul's Catholic Church has lost thousands of dollars in the burglaries. “They stole our computer that we've been using for our online church services."

SAN ANTONIO — Two burglaries at a local church leave parishioners wondering how they’re going to recover after losing thousands of dollars.

San Antonio Police released photos of a man they believe is connected to a break-in and burglary on Mother’s Day at St. Paul’s Catholic Church on the city’s west side.

Authorities say the man got away with cash, a computer, and close to $3,000 worth of band instruments and equipment.

“They stole our computer that we've been using for our online church services. They ransacked an office. They stole money from the store that’s where we have a religious store. They also stole band equipment,” said parishioner Tony Hernandez.

Hernandez is the Grand Knight for St. Paul’s Knights of Columbus, and said their storage unit near the church was burglarized Monday night.

“He's hitting us hard in times where things are really hard enough,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said the Knights of Columbus raise money to help the church, and give back to the community.

“We're a direct link to help our parish either by fundraising, or if there's things that are needed manpower wise,” said Hernandez. “Especially right now that everything's been shut down. We've been trying to funnel money or trying to give money to the church because the money hasn't been coming in.”

Hernandez said the crooks stole thousands of dollars worth of tools, lights, and other equipment, all used to hold fundraisers throughout the year.

Hernandez said the burglary is especially devastating because each year they raise at least $14,000 in scholarships for local students.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has already set them back, forcing them to cut the scholarships awarded to each student.

And, now they have to replace all the equipment and tools lost in the burglaries, essentially money stolen from the kids.

“My faith is telling me that we need to be forgiving, but, it's hard to take. We're trying to do good things for good people, and when somebody does stuff like this, it doesn't affect just one person, it affects a whole community,” said Hernandez.