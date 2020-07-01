SAN ANTONIO — A brazen thief tore his way into part of a home in the King William District. But, the alleged crook came face-to-face with Joe the homeowner.

Joe and wife are on edge after the incident Sunday.

"We are both definitely nervous and a little bit jumpy," he said.

They were greeted to the burglar at their garage.

"He tore some of the exterior siding and some of the exterior trim off," Joe said. "He pulled insulation out, and then he broke through the drywall and crawled through a hole about five feet off the ground."

Joe came across the thief and yelled. He then grabbed the nearest thing to scare him away.

"My stuff can be replaced," he said. "But, these guys need to be off the street. I threw one of the rocks. When he didn't stop, it hit him in the back shoulder. The other rock I threw at his windshield."

The thief got away, but not for long.

"This all happened at 9:45 a.m, and by about 1:30 I had my stuff back," he said.

Joe helped police track down the suspect. He knew the make of the car, and he broke the suspect's windshield to help give police a clue.

"I am very happy police were able to catch them," he said.

The homeowner got his tools back. Now, Joe wants others to be alert and aware of who could be lurking.

"Don't let bad people scare you away from living your life," he said.

Also on KENS 5: