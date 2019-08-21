SAN ANTONIO — A family’s security system caught a brazen burglar inside their home. You can see him on video staring into the camera, but he continued to ransack the residence on the northeast side of San Antonio.

Tanya Aguilar said Monday afternoon, she came home to find her back door broken and her home was a mess. She checked her home security cameras and saw two people pull up in her driveway. Aguilar said the man came into her home wearing sunglasses and spotted the camera facing her living room.

In the video, he goes upstairs and comes back down with a blue mask covering half of his face.

Aguilar says one woman helped load her belongings into a getaway car.

KENS 5

She said the man got away with valuables and even her children’s clothes. Aguilar said the thief took her niece's passport and she was about to return to Colombia next week. She believes the pair planned the burglary. Last week on Thursday, she noticed the wire on the camera in front of her home was cut.

Aguilar says this man broke in to her home.

KENS 5

“I like camera here. He don't even care,” she said. “He just covers half of his face.”

Aguilar said the family was left shaken after the burglary but she is grateful her 6 year old kids were not home at the time. She said she hopes the criminals are caught.

Aguilar says her security camera captured the burglars driving this car.

KENS 5

"She's a single mom. She practically does this by herself with the twins. And she doesn't deserve this at all," said Shelbie Gunn, a family friend.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Sixth grader expresses the art of giving | Kids Who Make SA Great

Seguin ISD teachers start the year with more money in their pockets

How a $500k donation from San Antonio is lifting the burden after El Paso's tragedy

Trump believes Jews voting for Democrats show 'a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty'