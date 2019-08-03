SAN ANTONIO — A sergeant with the Bulverde Police Department was arrested after he allegedly solicited an undercover officer who was posing as a prostitute.

According to an affidavit, Hugo Ramos went to a south-side intersection that had a reputation for prostitution. Ramos spoke to an undercover San Antonio Police officer and offered to pay $20 for a sex act at the intersection of South Presa and Mebane Streets. The officer walked away and advised other officers to stop Ramos.

Police said Ramos fled the scene, driving away at a high rate of speed, but officers were able to identify his license plate. He was later arrested.

Ramos faces a state jail felony prostitution charge. On Tuesday, he resigned from the Bulverde Police Department.