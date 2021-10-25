'Bullet is still in him' | Mother of 4-year-old shot in drive-by says son is in ICU, may not walk again

"He is just so traumatized," said Romeo's mother, Rosella.

SAN ANTONIO — A four-year-old hit by a bullet may not walk again, according to family.

On Sunday, Romeo was shot in a drive-by shooting. His mother, Rosella, told KENS 5 he was in a car with his three-year-old brother when the bullets started flying. Romeo is in the ICU as police still look for the gunman.

His mother said her son is having nightmares from his hospital bed.

"Every time he just keeps screaming, 'get me out the truck, get me out the truck mommy,'" she said. "He is just so traumatized."

The drive-by shooting happened near the corner of Ferrington and Woodville Dr. on Sunday. Rosella said the family went to 'Muertofest' downtown and stopped by a relative's home to use the restroom.

"I was actually coming outside when they started shooting," she said. "So, I was running to my truck to get my babies out my truck in the middle of crossfire. But I didn't know what else to do."

As the mom ran to the car, she says she saw two people firing guns. Romeo, who just started Pre-K this year, was hit by one bullet. His three-year-old brother in the car seat wasn't hurt. Police said nine shots were fired from the suspect's car. Rosella said all her kids are now scared, including herself, as the shooter still hasn't been caught.

"They can't run forever," she said. "They can't."

Rosella hasn't left her son's ICU's bed. She said the bullet went through his armpit. Since he is so little, doctors tell her surgery is very risky.

"And piece of the fragment is in his spine," she said. "So, the bullet is still in him. Imagine getting told that your son might not be able to walk again. I just leave it in God's hands right now and ask the community to pray for my baby."

Doctors are just trying to make the little boy comfortable.

As for the investigation, police on the scene Sunday said they have a vehicle description of the suspect's car, but they have not released it.