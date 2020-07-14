Bullet barely misses sleeping girl after south side apartment shooting

San Antonio police arrested the 22-year-old gunman without issue after he surrendered. No one was hurt.

SAN ANTONIO — A family on San Antonio’s southwest side is grateful to be alive one day after an apartment shooting rattled the community.

Felipe Salazar, a husband and father of three, is still getting comfortable in his new home at the Rio Springs apartments. The complex is located at West Hutchins Place and Palo Alto Road.

“I’ve only been here three weeks,” Salazar said.

In those three weeks, it had been quiet until Sunday afternoon. That’s when San Antonio police surrounded the apartment complex following reports of gunshots going off at the complex. Salazar and his wife were making breakfast as their children were fast asleep.

“It was really loud. It was an AK-47, it was right next door,” Salazar said.

Salazar reacted without hesitation.

“So my first reaction was get up and grab my kids. As a father, I’m pretty that’s what any father would,” he said.

One of the bullets penetrated the wall, which was just feet away from where Salazar’s 5-year-old daughter was sleeping. Another bullet made it through a storage room on the patio.

What began as a tense situation deescalated to a peaceful resolution with police arresting 22-year-old Adrian Mann. Salazar is hugging his children and wife a little tighter.

“I’m more scared for my kids. They got a whole life ahead of them,” Salazar said.

Police say Mann was firing an AK-47 indiscriminately at the apartment complex. No one was hurt.