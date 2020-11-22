Man accused of killing his father, trying to escape Hays County deputies' custody

Damien Montague Roberts is charged with first-degree murder and third-degree attempted escape from custody while confined.

BUDA, Texas — A man is accused of killing his father during an argument, then trying to escape Hays County deputies' custody.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, deputies responded to a family violence call in the 200 block of Shale Circle in Buda. Deputies arrived and found a man dead in the living room of the residence.

Witnesses told deputies that the victim, identified as 65-year-old Darrell Thierry, had an argument with his son, 42-year-old Damien Montague Roberts. Both were visiting from out of town.

Witnesses said during the argument, Roberts struck Thierry unconscious. Roberts then went to a bedroom and retrieved a handgun before returning and shooting Thierry multiple times.

HCSO said deputies were able to find and detain Roberts at the residence but, after he was already in custody, he attempted to escape by trying to push through deputies. After a brief struggle, Roberts was secured and placed in a patrol unit.

Roberts was taken to the Hays County Jail where he was charged with first-degree murder and third-degree attempted escape from custody while confined. He was released to jail personnel and is waiting to be magistrated, according to HCSO.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact HCSO at 512-393-7896.