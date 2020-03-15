BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man is being accused of firing his gun off after a fight broke out on Legion Court Saturday.

Monterrius Miles, 18, is charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

It happened Saturday around 11:30 p.m. on the 300 block of Legion Court. Officers said they were responding to the scene due to a large party there and people were starting to go home for the night. Officers said while they were there monitoring the scene, a fight broke out across the street.

One of the responding officers said they heard five to seven gunshots and spotted a man, later identified as Miles, holding a gun and shooting. When the officer pulled his gun, Miles allegedly ran from the scene and the officer began chasing him.

The officer said they told Miles to drop his gun, but they said Miles continued to run and during the chase, the officer said Miles threw the gun into the backyard of a nearby house. The officer was able to catch up to Miles a short time later, but he began resisting arrest when other officers arrived to help, according to court documents.

Miles was eventually taken into custody and officers said they found a bullet matching the gun found in the backyard in his property at the jail. Miles is currently in the Brazos County Jail on $12,000 bond.

RELATED: College Station police investigate theft; WWYD during an active shooter situation?

RELATED: UPDATE: Two women now charged in $3,600 Victoria's Secret theft at Post Oak Mall

For complete coverage on coronavirus in the Brazos Valley and around the world, visit our special page: