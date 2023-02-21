Bride surprises groom with rare Jeep, but it was stolen weeks later

"If you have my Jeep please return it," Cody Craig said. "It means more to me, I mean no hard feelings. I just want my Jeep back."

SAN ANTONIO — A wedding gift a San Antonio bride gave to her groom is now gone.

The newlyweds said the rare and unique Jeep was stolen weeks after their big day. Cody Craig and his wife Paytyn just said 'I do.' The couple has a photo of them all smiles, sitting in a special Jeep.

"A 1974 blue CJ5," Craig said. “I was excited to get it."

Just six weeks ago, after exchanging vows Cody's bride, Paytyn, surprised him with the rare Jeep.

"It was our wedding gift," he said. "And she surprised me when we were leaving the wedding venue."

Paytyn's family is known to collect Jeeps, and she wanted her husband to have one too.

"Since I was joining the family, it was an exciting moment where I got my own Jeep," he said.

Cody's goal was to restore the Jeep and make it his own. He keeps it in an area near Vance Jackson and Orsinger Lane. Recently, Cody showed up and it was gone.

"They broke the lock on the gate and the chain on the gate," he said. "So, now I am without my wedding gift. I am just really said about losing the sentimental value."

The Craig's are hoping to get it back.

"If you have my Jeep please return it," Cody said. "It means more to me, I mean no hard feelings. I just want my Jeep back."