BREWSTER COUNTY, Texas — Thursday, Oct. 10, deputies with the Brewster County Sheriff's Office discovered 2,957 pounds of marijuana in a Ford Pickup towing an RV.

According to authorities, deputies believed they had reason to have a K9 search of the vehicle.

During the search, Brewster County K9 Latek was alerted to the presence of narcotics hidden in the vehicle.

Authorities said a thorough search revealed the marijuana concealed behind a false wall in the RV.

Two people were arrested, and the case is still under investigation.

