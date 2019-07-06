DALLAS — Brenda Delgado has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2015 slaying of dentist Kendra Hatcher.

A Dallas County jury quickly returned with the guilty verdict after closing arguments Friday.

Delgado, 36, was jealous of 35-year-old Hatcher, who was dating Delgado's ex-boyfriend.

Delgado received an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Authorities said Delgado was the mastermind in a murder-for-hire plot that ended with Hatcher shot in head in September 2015 in the parking garage of her Uptown apartment complex.

RELATED: Jealous woman wanted ex's girlfriend killed before the new couple went on vacation, co-defendant says

Kendra Hatcher

Courtesy photo

Hatcher, a pediatric dentist, was gunned down the night before she was scheduled to leave for vacation with her boyfriend, Ricardo Paniagua.

Witnesses throughout the five-day trial said Delgado was jealous of Paniagua's new relationship and asked several people to kill Hatcher.

"In the little bit of time I've learned about you, you could've never measured up to be the woman that my daughter Kendra Hatcher was," Hatcher's mother Bonnie Jameson told Delgado after the verdict was read in court.

The gunman, Kristopher Love, was convicted of capital murder in October and sentenced to death. Delgado was not eligible for the death penalty because she was extradited from Mexico.

The getaway driver, Crystal Cortes, was originally charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder in exchange for her testimony in the trials of Love and Delgado.

Cortes will be sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Cortes said she was paid $500 for her role in Hatcher's murder. She testified that Love was paid in $900 worth of drugs.

Kristopher Love was convicted of capital murder in the September 2015 slaying of Kendra Hatcher.

Dallas County jail

Delgado tracked Paniagua's cellphone and emails.

Love and Cortes stalked Hatcher in the days before she was shot execution style in the Uptown parking garage.

Surveillance cameras in the parking garage captured footage of a Jeep pulling into and out of the garage around the time Hatcher was fatally shot.

The owner of the Jeep contacted police after seeing the footage on the news and told investigators he let Delgado borrow the Jeep.

RELATED: Alleged mastermind behind dentist murder arrested in Mexico

RELATED: 'She just wanted to eliminate Kendra Hatcher' - witnesses describe obsession as Brenda Delgado murder trial begins