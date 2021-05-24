Woman shot and killed in front of her three children on the northeast side, SAPD says

The call came in around 7:15 a.m. for a location near Austin Highway.

SAN ANTONIO — Police say a 28-year-old woman was found shot and killed at her home on the northeast side Monday morning in what police are calling a family violence murder.

Officers were called out around 7:15 a.m. to the M.C. Beldon Apartments in the 7500 block of Harlow Drive for a shooting in progress.

Chief William McManus said at the scene that the woman was shot and killed in front of her three children. McManus said the woman was getting the kids ready for school when it happened.

Police did arrest a suspect and said there was a history between the suspect and victim going back to October 2018. McManus said the 30-year-old man had been arrested multiple times. He also said the suspect violated a protective order was out on bond for violation of that protective order.

Chief McManus said the woman had reached out for help, but the system failed to keep her safe.

"There needs to be a system in place to keep [family violence victims] safe, and make them feel safe. If we cannot do that, we have failed," McManus said.

The three children are safe and are in the custody of their grandmother.