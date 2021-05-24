Break-in at North Star Mall leads to two arrests

Police said the suspects also destroyed more than 12 kiosks in the mall. They are now facing burglary and criminal mischief charges.

SAN ANTONIO — Two people were caught trying to break into a jewelry store at North Star Mall early Monday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, a security guard called police around 4 a.m. after he noticed a side-door was busted.

When officers got to the scene, they found a man and a teen trying to break into the Helzberg Diamonds store using chairs. They tried to run, but didn't get very far.

