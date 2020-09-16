Brazen burglars hit north-side SA business multiple times, stealing checks and mail

The owner of the Century 21 office hopes surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

SAN ANTONIO — A brazen burglary has been caught on camera at a north-side San Antonio business.

Surveillance video shows two people smashing the glass door at the Century 21 office off Wurzbach over Labor Day.

Scott Myers, who has owned the business for decades, said he’s experienced multiple burglaries in the last few months.

San Antonio Police confirm the first two burglaries happened in mid-July.

Myers said the thieves got away with a box of blank checks and a stamp with his signature on it. He said they also stole a printer and mail including checks made out to the agents.

Myers said he believes the first two heists were done by someone with inside knowledge of his office because the suspects got in with a key.

After the first two break-ins, Myers said he installed a security system with surveillance cameras, but that didn’t deter the crooks.

Those cameras caught two people breaking in the early-morning hours of Labor Day. Video shows the burglars rifling through mail, disappearing to the back of the office and then leaving with stolen goods.

"I've worked very hard for 41 years," Myers said. "How can you live with yourself, stealing from people who work for their money?"

Myers said that, in the last few weeks, the suspects have been forging his signature on the stolen checks before trying to cash them all over town.

“I do feel somewhat violated,” he said. “People are out there trying to get money that is not theirs.”

Myers said he’s spent many hours filing fraud claims with his bank and changing his account information. While he waits for the bank to approve his claims, he’s lost at least $10,000.

And, even though his accounts have been closed, Myers said the criminals haven’t given up. He said 10 attempts were made on Tuesday to cash the forged checks.

“It’s difficult to believe that there’s people on this earth that would be so low that they would steal money from people and capitalize on that,” he said.