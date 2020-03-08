12-year-old, 13-year-old carjack woman at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis

The boys fled from police in the stolen car before jumping out and trying to run away

ST. LOUIS — Two boys were taken into custody late Saturday night after police said they carjacked a woman at gunpoint in downtown St. Louis.

Police said they were called to the 800 block of Olive Street, where a woman said she was carjacked of her 2020 Kia Soul at gunpoint. She was not injured.

Police spotted the car a short time later, but the driver sped off. The chase eventually ended when the boys jumped out of the car on Sullivan Avenue in the city's Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Police were able to take the 13-year-old boy into custody, but the 12-year-old ran away and broke into a nearby home on Dodier Street. Police eventually tracked down the 12-year-old and took him into custody as well.