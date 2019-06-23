LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The boyfriend of the woman killed in the Bon Air neighborhood has been arrested after police said he admitted to shooting her.

LMPD said they received a call about a woman shot inside an apartment on Rowena Road near Bardstown Road at around 5 a.m. When they arrived, the victim's boyfriend was at the scene.

Jose Rodriguez admitted to shooting his girlfriend one time in the back of her head, killing her more than hour before calling 911. He is charged with murder.

The name and age of the woman have not been released.

