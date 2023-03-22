Tiffany Lynette Garza was killed in 2019, investigators say. Four years later, her boyfriend has been arrested and charged with her murder.

SAN ANTONIO — An arrest has been made in the 2019 murder of 37-year-old Tiffany Lynette Garza, the Atascosa County Sheriff's office said in a social media post.

Jeffery Lee Devorah, Garza's boyfriend, has been charged with her murder.

Devorah was arrested by San Antonio Police on March 15 and is in the Atascosa County jail with a bond set at $500,000.

On April 26, 2019, Lilly Morua, Garza's mother, reported her missing. Morua said Garza has been dropped off at a Dollar General, but nobody had heard from her since.

“I can’t sleep. I’ve just been worried sick to my stomach,” Morua said.

Shortly after, investigators began working on the case. Investigators found audio saying that Garza had been killed in the 600 block of Bocawood in the Shalimar subdivision, the sheriff's office said.

After receiving consent from the homeowner, the property was searched and investigators found blood, which was submitted to a crime lab for analysis. Officials said the results showed that some of the blood belonged to another person, who was deemed to be a suspect in the murder.

A burn pit was found behind the house, and inside of it were human bones and bone fragments. The bones were sent for analysis and were determined to be bones of a woman in the age range of Garza, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe Garza was murdered between March 28 and April 4, 2019.