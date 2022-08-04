Man arrested, accused of shooting, killing pregnant girlfriend, unborn child, HPD says

Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, is accused of shooting and killing his then-girlfriend Amber Butler, 27.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The boyfriend of a pregnant woman who was shot and killed in southwest Houston back in April has been charged with capital murder, police said on Thursday.

Editor's note: The above video is from the press briefing officials gave the day of the shooting.

Devin Marsalis Allen, 26, is accused of shooting and killing his then-girlfriend Amber Butler, 27.

Butler was found on the morning of April 8 unresponsive in her car with a gunshot wound. According to the Houston Police Department, the engine running was still running and the car was parked in the main lane of traffic on Willowbend Boulevard near Highway 90.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her unborn child did not survive, authorities said.

Over the course of the investigation, police said Allen became a suspect and was taken into custody without incident on Oct. 19.