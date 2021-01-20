Boy shot in back while attending vigil for teen killed at same location one day prior: HPD

The child was taken to an area trauma center in unknown condition but authorities said they're hopeful he will survive.

HOUSTON — A boy was shot Tuesday night while attending a vigil for a teen who was killed at the same location on Monday, according to Houston police.

According to authorities, a group of people was attending a vigil for a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed near the 4800 block of Jarmese Street, which is near the intersection of the South Loop and Cullen Boulevard.

Just after 9 p.m., a female at the vigil started firing shots into the air for unknown reasons, police said. An individual who was not attending the vigil then started shooting back toward, witnesses told investigators. The female then started shooting back at the other individual and authorities believe the boy was struck in the crossfire.

The boy was shot in the back and was taken to an area trauma center in unknown condition. Police said they think he will survive.

It's unclear why the female initially started shooting. She was taken into custody at the scene, according to police.