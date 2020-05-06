Bowser asks Trump to remove military, unmarked officers from DC. Says city won't pay their hotel bills

Mayor Muriel Bowser says unmarked federal riot officers are "inflaming demonstrators" and adding to their list of grievances.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser asked President Donald Trump on Thursday to remove all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military from the city, specifically highlighting the unmarked federal officers who had been present since Wednesday.

In a letter to the president, Bowser said the District’s curfew and state of emergency related to demonstrations had expired. She noted that DC Police did not make a single protest-related arrest Wednesday night.

District residents and media began to notice unmarked federal law enforcement officers manning perimeters near the White House early Wednesday morning. These officers, who were equipped with riot control gear, but no nameplates or other identifying marks, refused to say what agency they were with.

In response to questions from WUSA9, CBS News and others, the Bureau of Prisons eventually acknowledged that these officers were BOP crisis management teams.

In her letter, Bowser asked that these unmarked officers be removed from D.C. streets.

“I continue to be concerned that unidentified federal personnel patrolling the streets of Washington, DC, post both safety and national security risks,” Bowser wrote. “The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and for reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing black Americans.”

Bowser noted that these unmarked officers have been operating “outside of established chains of command,” and that their presence in the city could cause “dangerous confusion.” The mayor also noted that identifying insignia is mandatory for D.C. police officers.

In response to a tweet from Utah Sen. Mike Lee (R) claiming she was "kicking the Utah National Guard out of all D.C. hotels," Bowser also said Friday the District won’t pay the hotel bills for the National Guard troops who have been stationed in the city.

Unrelated to Bowser’s letter, there had already been confusion about whether active duty troops stationed outside of the District were beginning to leave the area or not. Some 1,300 Army personnel had been moved to military bases just outside the city in case the president decided to invoke the Insurrection Act, but following the calm Wednesday night in D.C., Department of Defense officials had said they were preparing to leave.