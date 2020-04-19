CAMP WOOD, Texas — A chase involving a number of Border Patrol agents came to a screeching halt in the tiny town of Camp Wood Sunday afternoon, about forty miles north of Uvalde.

The sheriff there said the Border Patrol initiated a chase in Kinney County, but when they reached Camp Wood they crashed, and an unknown number of people bailed out of the vehicle and tried to run.

Initial reports indicate at least one person has been taken into custody.

Border Patrol officials said more information will be released tomorrow.