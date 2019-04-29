LAREDO, Texas — A vehicle parked on the west side of Laredo had more than $170,000 worth of marijuana in the back seat, Border Patrol agents said.

On Friday evening, agents saw five people running toward the Rio Grande River, then searched the area. According to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the agents found an abandoned black vehicle with bundles visible inside the car.

The three bundles tested positive for marijuana. According to CBP, the bundles weighed 220.8 pounds, with a street value of $176,640.00.

In a separate case earlier Friday, agents in Freer, Texas intercepted a human smuggling attempt at the Highway 59 checkpoint. 13 undocumented immigrants had been hiding in a false ceiling of a box truck. They were taken into custody, along with the driver, a U.S. citizen.